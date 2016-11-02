FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Florida's electric utilities file for natgas hedging moratorium
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 2, 2016 / 11:06 PM / 10 months ago

Florida's electric utilities file for natgas hedging moratorium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florida’s investor owned utilities (IOU) have agreed to put in place a moratorium on hedging of natural gas purchases, extending through calendar year 2017, according to a filing with the Florida State Counsel (FSC) on Wednesday.

Losses from hedging were expected to reach around $6.6 billion from 2012 through the end of 2016, the FSC said.

Natural gas hedges executed by the IOUs before the effective date of the 100 percent moratorium will not be affected by the proposal, the filing said.

The joint petition for the moratorium was raised by Duke Energy Florida LLC [DEFI.UL], Florida Power & Light Co [NEEPWR.UL], Gulf Power Co, and Tampa Electric Co [TEPEL.UL].

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.