Florida's electric utilities file for natgas hedging moratorium

(Reuters) - Florida’s investor owned utilities (IOU) have agreed to put in place a moratorium on hedging of natural gas purchases, extending through calendar year 2017, according to a filing with the Florida State Counsel (FSC) on Wednesday.

Losses from hedging were expected to reach around $6.6 billion from 2012 through the end of 2016, the FSC said.

Natural gas hedges executed by the IOUs before the effective date of the 100 percent moratorium will not be affected by the proposal, the filing said.

The joint petition for the moratorium was raised by Duke Energy Florida LLC [DEFI.UL], Florida Power & Light Co [NEEPWR.UL], Gulf Power Co, and Tampa Electric Co [TEPEL.UL].