Flow International Q4 profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - High-pressure pump maker Flow International Corp FLOW.O reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on improved margins, sending its shares up 10 percent.

Net income rose to $2.6 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended April 30, compared with $388,000, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Sales rose by 6 percent to $63.4 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 4 cents on revenue of $62.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margins were 39 percent for the quarter, up from 37 percent, a year ago.

Shares of the Kent, Washington-based company jumped 10 percent to $3.19 in trading after the bell. They closed at $2.91 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.