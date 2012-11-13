FLSmidth to put acquisitions on hold - CEO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth (FLS.CO) on Tuesday said the group would put acquisitions on hold in coming quarters and shift its focus to make already acquired businesses profitable.

“We will put acquisitions more or less on hold,” chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters after the group reported a fall in operating profits for the third quarter.

“We have bought a lot this year...and will now concentrate on integrating those companies and deliver results from those acquisitions,” Rasmussen said.