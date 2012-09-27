FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FLSmidth says wins $48 million Venezuela contract
#Deals
September 27, 2012 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

FLSmidth says wins $48 million Venezuela contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S (FLS.CO) on Thursday said it had won a contract in Venezuela worth $48 million for engineering, supply and installation of a feeding system for an aluminum smelter.

The order had been placed by Venezuelan state-owned aluminum company CVG ALCASA, FLSmidth said in a statement.

The project is part of a $400 million refurbishment plan of CVG ALCASA’s technologies, it said.

The order would contribute to FLSmidth’s earnings until mid 2015, it added.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
