Fluor profit rises 11 percent, backlog grows

(Reuters) - Fluor Corp (FLR.N), the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, reported on Thursday a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in quarterly profit on increased earnings from energy and mining projects, and its shares rose 1.7 percent.

First-quarter net profit rose to $155 million, or 91 cents per share, from $140 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew to $6.3 billion from $5.1 billion a year ago.

Analysts had been expecting earnings per share of 87 cents per share, on revenue of $6.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fluor’s backlog increased 8 percent in the quarter to $42.5 billion, including a newly announced $397 million of work related to copper mill optimization in British Columbia.

Oil and gas awards included work in Kazakhstan, two refining projects for Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) in India, refinery work in Mexico and oil sands and offshore projects in Canada. Other awards include an iron ore project in Western Australia, a copper mine expansion in Peru and two U.S. copper projects.

Driven by higher demand for commodities, the backlog of work in energy and mining has grown worldwide. Larger rival Bechtel said its backlog had grown to $104 billion in 2011, boosted by liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and mining work.

Another Fluor competitor, KBR Inc (KBR.N), last month reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and said its backlog grew 44 percent to $15.75 billion in the quarter due to a massive Australian LNG project.

Shares of Fluor rose to $57.48 in after-hours trading on Thursday. They closed down 2.2 percent at $56.54 prior to the release of the results.