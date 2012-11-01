FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fluor third-quarter profit up, 2013 outlook below analyst estimates
November 1, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Fluor third-quarter profit up, 2013 outlook below analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engineering company Fluor Corp (FLR.N) reported on Thursday a rise in quarterly profit but a decline in its backlog of work due to mining project cancellations, and gave an outlook for 2013 that was short of analysts’ estimates.

Fluor’s third-quarter net profit was $145 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $135 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 18 percent to $7.1 billion.

The company also issued a forecast for 2013 earnings of between $3.85 and $4.35 per share, below analysts’ average forecast of $4.40, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary Hill

