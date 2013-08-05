FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flybe CFO resigns, three board members step down
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 5, 2013 / 6:54 AM / 4 years ago

Flybe CFO resigns, three board members step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Europe’s largest regional airline Flybe Group Plc (FLYB.L), which appointed a new chief executive last month, said its chief financial officer had resigned.

The group said that Andrew Knuckey, who has been CFO since 2007, would leave the company after his successor is appointed and a suitable handover period is completed.

Flybe Group Plc (FLYB.L) had appointed former easyJet (EZJ.L) and Air Berlin (AB1.DE) executive Saad Hammad as its CEO last month. Hammad took charge on August 1.

The airline on Monday also appointed Paul Simmons as Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 28. Simmons joins from easyJet where he was Director, UK market.

Flybe added that three board members - the director of corporate strategy, the managing director of outsourcing solutions and the managing director of Flybe UK - would step down from the board immediately.

Faced with soaring fuel costs, falling passenger numbers and higher airport charges, Flybe has undergone a major restructuring -- axing 590 jobs and pledging to quit its main London hub at Gatwick airport.

Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.