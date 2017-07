FILE PHOTO: A Flydubai airplane is pictured in the sky over Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jan Seba/File Photo

DUBAI Budget carrier flydubai announced on Tuesday the resignation of its chief financial officer Mukesh Sodani, who is leaving to take up a position with a Dubai-based holding company.

Sodani, who joined the government-owned airline six and a half years ago, will leave in the summer, flydubai said in a bourse statement.

Flydubai said it has started the recruitment process for Sodani's replacement.

