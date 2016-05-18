Agriculture company FMC Corp to keep lithium business

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Agriculture and nutrition company FMC Corp earns a sliver of its revenue from lithium, but the mineral used in electric car batteries has such a bright future that it’s likely to remain part of FMC’s business, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Lithium forms a small but irreplaceable component of rechargeable batteries, used in consumer devices like mobile phones and electric cars. It also has pharmaceutical and other applications.

Prices have soared in the past year, and demand is set to outstrip supply by 2023, according to specialist consultants Stormcrow Capital.

Even though it has doesn’t naturally fit with crop chemicals and food ingredients, lithium is likely to stay part of Philadelphia-based FMC, said CFO Paul Graves, on the sidelines of BMO’s Farm to Market investor conference in New York.

“I think sometimes people get carried away with, ‘you need to be more focused,'” he said.

“We’ve put a lot of capital into (lithium) and we’ll reap the benefits in the next three to five years. I don’t really want to pass that on to somebody else, so I think we’ll continue to own the business.”

FMC’s $250-million lithium business is too small to spin off as a separate company, he said.

In the near term, FMC’s lithium has higher growth potential than agriculture or nutrition, Graves said. FMC forecasts lithium to earn about 7 percent of the company’s $3.5 billion in revenue this year, compared to more than two-thirds for agriculture.

Slumping farm prices and weakening U.S. farmer incomes have hurt agriculture sales, and FMC is cutting jobs in the business.

While its lithium business is small in FMC’s portfolio, the company has an outsized share of the 40,000 ton global market for lithium hydroxide, which Graves said is the preferred form of lithium for batteries. FMC fills nearly one-quarter of that demand.

It’s unlikely, however, that FMC would divest the much larger businesses to focus on lithium, Graves said. While the commodity’s prospects are strong, it may never become as large a sector as FMC’s agriculture business, he said.