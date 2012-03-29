FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
March 29, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 6 years

FMC Technologies signs $1.5 billion supply deal with Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Offshore oilfield equipment maker FMC Technologies Inc (FTI.N) said it signed a four-year equipment supply deal with Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which will help it generate up to $1.5 billion in revenue.

Under the deal Texas-based FMC will provide equipment for the exploration, drilling and development of underwater oil and gas fields from 2014.

FMC said its supply could include the delivery of up to 130 subsea trees, subsea multiplex controls and related tools and equipment.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

