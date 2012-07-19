Analysis: Thai Bev cuckoo threatens Heineken's Asian nest

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - For Heineken (HEIN.AS), brewing partners have not always made good company, so the arrival of a third in its booming Asian business makes for an unwelcome crowd that could elbow aside its own expansion opportunities.

The Dutch brewer is assessing its options after it emerged that the family of Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the billionaire founder of Thai Bev, may become a partner in Asia, joining rival Kirin (2305.T) as a shareholder in Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) (FRNM.SI).

Chief Executive Jean-Francois van Boxmeer has already said he was “uncomfortable” with Kirin’s 15 percent interest in F&N, with which Heineken controls Asia Pacific Breweries (APB)APPB.SI, the maker of Tiger Beer.

Thai Bev’s approach goes a step further, taking a total of 22 percent in F&N, while a company controlled by Sirivadhanabhakdi’s son-in-law is taking an 8.5 percent interest in APB itself.

“It really is annoying for Heineken and something they need to get sorted out,” said ING beverage analyst Gerard Rijk. “It’s one thing to have a financial investor involved. This is another beermaker, and there is potential for conflicts of interest.”

If it sits still, Heineken could face opposition to its investments and growth in the region, notably in Thailand, where Thai Bev’s beers such as Chang are rivals.

With 37 percent of F&N shares in rivals’ hands, and Sirivadhanabhakdi family nominees likely on the boards of both F&N and APB, Heineken would find it harder to push its interests through APB.

Thai Bev billed itself in its offer document as a viable brewing partner, making scant mention of F&N’s non-beverage businesses, which range from property to printing, and saying APB’s brands including Tiger and Heineken were complementary to its own.

However, the Dutch brewer would be wary of embracing it as an ally, mindful of Danish brewer Carlsberg’s (CARLb.CO) experience.

Carlsberg formed a joint venture in 2001 with Chang Beverages, part of what became Thai Bev, but ended the alliance after just two years, accusing Chang of failing to contribute the assets agreed upon. Sources at the time said Chang was happy to use Carlsberg to distribute its beer internationally, but did little to push Carlsberg in Thailand.

Heineken already has experience of working with one billionaire in the region through its other Asia business, Kingfisher lager maker United Breweries, a joint venture with Indian entrepreneur Vijay Mallya.

Heineken took the stake in 2008, but it took until the end of 2009 before they reached a deal to work together. Heineken may feel one Asian tycoon is enough.

CONTRAST WITH ABI‘S MEXICAN BUYOUT

Heineken says it is committed to APB, and it is easy to understand why. Heineken’s volumes in the region rose 6.2 percent last year, compared with just 0.2 percent in western Europe and 1 percent in the Americas.

Vietnam was the second-largest market in the world for the Heineken brand.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) agreement last month to buy out the controlling families of Grupo Modelo shows private owners can be pushed out, but at a price.

AB InBev’s $20.1 billion deal represented a 30 percent share price premium and a heady enterprise value of 15 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Even so, it felt able to excite shareholders with forecasts of at least $600 million per year of savings within four years.

Analysts generally concur that Heineken would like to buy APB outright, but its ownership structure means it cannot do so simply by buying APB shares.

APB is 65 percent owned by Asia Pacific Investment Private Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Heineken and Fraser & Neave.

Taking a stake in F&N, possibly by outbidding Thai Bev, is unlikely to appeal, given F&N’s sizeable non-brewing interests.

The only clear option left would be to buy F&N out of the venture.

That could cost 2 to 3 billion euros. With a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.2 at the end of 2011, Heineken could raise the cash, but as it is already managing the business, it offers limited synergy gains so could be hard to sell to shareholders.

F&N’s new largest shareholder and Kirin might also prove reluctant sellers. Analysts at Liberum Capital even raise the possibility that the two could end up pushing Heineken out.

Jefferies analysts say the uncertainty around Heineken and APB sharply contrasts with the way AB InBev converted its Modelo interest into a value-enhancing prospect for shareholders. It rates AB InBev a “Buy” to Heineken’s “Underperform”.

“It’s an uncomfortable position,” said Societe Generale’s Andrew Holland. “Some argue Heineken is not cut-throat enough. This should prove a real test.”