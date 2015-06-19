Carlyle-backed Focus Media's reverse listing plan hits snag

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Shenzhen-listed company that agreed to buy Focus Media Holding Ltd, paving the way for a back-door listing of the Chinese display advertising company, is being investigated by the Chinese securities regulator.

Shenzhen-listed Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd and its controlling shareholder Zhu Dehong received an “investigation notice” from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 17, Jiangsu Hongda said in a stock exchange filing.

Jiangsu Hongda’s information disclosure is suspected to have violated relevant securities laws and the company will co-operate with the investigation, the filing said.

Focus Media was taken private in 2013 by a Carlyle Group-led consortium for $3.7 billion in the biggest leveraged buyout of a Chinese company.

More than two-dozen Chinese companies have been delisted since 2011 following a series of short-seller attacks, and Focus Media’s return to public markets is being closely watched by relisting hopefuls, especially after the Chinese stock markets have more than doubled in the past year.

The planned relisting is set to double the value of Focus Media to about $7 billion.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Carlyle declined to comment, while Focus Media did not reply to an email seeking comment.

Shares in Jiangsu Hongda, which makes silicone rubber used in baby bottles and swim caps, has been halted since December, when it unveiled plans for a restructuring that did not mention Focus Media.