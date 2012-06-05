FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy regulator says Unipol-Fondiaria tie-up could be cleared
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 5, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Italy regulator says Unipol-Fondiaria tie-up could be cleared

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust regulator said in a document on Tuesday that a proposed merger between insurers Unipol (UNPI.MI) and Fondiaria FOSA.MI could receive the go ahead if certain points were met.

Regulatory approval would be a big step forward in the complicated deal.

Unipol has agreed to sell a stake in top investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) that it will hold after its planned merger with peer Fondiaria, said the document obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

According to the document, which sums up the insurer’s commitments to obtain competition clearance for the deal, Unipol has agreed to freeze all voting rights on the Mediobanca stake before the stake is sold.

It has also agreed not to have representatives on the investment bank’s board.

Unipol agreed in January to a deal brokered by investment bank Mediobanca to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria. The operation envisages a merger of Unipol with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin PRAI.MI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.