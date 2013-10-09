FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fondiaria-SAI says sold stake in Mediobanca
October 9, 2013 / 7:52 PM / in 4 years

Fondiaria-SAI says sold stake in Mediobanca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).

The transaction, which was carried out through an accelerated book-building, has a total value of 135 million euros ($182 million), the company said in a statement.

The sale of the shareholding was requested by Italy’s competition regulator in return for approving Fondiaria-SAI’s merger with Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI).

Fondiaria also said an additional 1.15 percent stake in the investment bank was already subject to sell forward contracts that would be settled within November.

($1 = 0.7398 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Agnieszka Flak

