Italy fund Palladio has sold Fondiaria stake: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

“Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in the past few days,” one of the sources said without providing details. A second source said the operation could be announced to the market on Wednesday at the earliest.

Palladio and peer Sator have presented a rival bid to Bologna-based insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) to take over loss-making Fondiaria.

Unipol secured control of Fondiaria’s holding Premafin PRAI.MI this month in a key step to complete its plan to create Italy’s No.2 insurer.

To fund the plan, Fondiaria and Unipol have launched twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) capital increases which run until August 1.