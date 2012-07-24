FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2012 / 2:47 PM / 5 years ago

Italy fund Palladio has sold Fondiaria stake: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

“Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in the past few days,” one of the sources said without providing details. A second source said the operation could be announced to the market on Wednesday at the earliest.

Palladio and peer Sator have presented a rival bid to Bologna-based insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) to take over loss-making Fondiaria.

Unipol secured control of Fondiaria’s holding Premafin PRAI.MI this month in a key step to complete its plan to create Italy’s No.2 insurer.

To fund the plan, Fondiaria and Unipol have launched twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) capital increases which run until August 1.

$1 = 0.8253 euros Reporting by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
