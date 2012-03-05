Fondiaria merger details seen ready by March 15: source

MILAN (Reuters) - The terms of a four-way merger to rescue troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI could be discussed at a board meeting on March 15, a source close to Fondiaria said on Monday.

The source said it was “realistic” to expect the board may discuss the ranges for the share swap ratio in the planned merger among Fondiaria, its Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI unit, its parent Premafin PRAI.MI and rival insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI).

The source also said there had not been any requests from regulators to exclude debt-laden Premafin from the merger.