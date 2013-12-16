Factbox: Some of actress Joan Fontaine's movies

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Jane Fontaine, who died on Sunday at age 96, appeared in some four dozen feature films during a career spanning four decades.
The following is a list of some of her big-screen credits:
* “Tender Is the Night” (1962)
* “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” (1961)
* “A Certain Smile” (1958)
* “Until They Sail” (1957)
* “Island in the Sun” (1957)
* “Beyond a Reasonable Doubt” (1956)
* “Serenade” (1956)
* “The Bigamist” (1953)
* “Flight to Tangier” (1953)
* “Something to Live For” (1952)
* “Born to Be Bad” (1950)
* ”September Affair (1950)
* “The Emperor Waltz” (1948)
* “Letter from an Unknown Woman” (1948)
* “Ivy” (1947)
* “From This Day Forward” (1946)
* “The Affairs of Susan” (1945)
* “Frenchman’s Creek” (1944)
* “Jane Eyre” (1944)
* “The Constant Nymph” (1943)
* “This Above All” (1942)
* “Suspicion” (1941)
* “Rebecca” (1940)
* “The Women” (1939)
* “Gunga Din” (1939)
* “A Million to One” (1937)
