Fonterra CEO: Future of my tenure up to company's board

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Theo Spierings said the future of his tenure at the company following a global food safety scare is up the board of the world’s largest dairy exporter.

“It’s not up to me to answer, that’s up to the board,” he told a news conference when asked if he would need to resign over the issue.

He added that the company remained on track to introduce its own branded infant formula products before the end of the year in China, where formula brands have announced recalls of infant formula containing contaminated whey protein made by the company.

Fonterra (FSF.NZ), come under fire at home and abroad for dragging its feet in saying it sold whey protein products that contained a bacteria that can cause botulism, a potentially fatal food poisoning.