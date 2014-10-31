FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand's Fonterra says China lifts ban on baby formula ingredients
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 31, 2014 / 5:24 AM / 3 years ago

New Zealand's Fonterra says China lifts ban on baby formula ingredients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-Operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said the Chinese government has lifted a ban on the last two products that were embroiled in last year’s contaminated infant formula scare.

It said the ban on New Zealand producers exporting whey powder and base powder containing whey for infant formula to China has ended.

The ban was imposed in August last year in the wake of the scare that whey powder had been contaminated with a bacteria that could cause botulism.

The scare, which prompted precautionary product recalls and import bans in various markets, turned out to be a false alarm.

Fonterra said the two products accounted for about 3 percent of its total exports to China, and it would be able to resume selling the ingredients to Chinese based infant formula manufacturers.

Dairy exports are New Zealand’s biggest export earner and China is the country’s biggest export customer.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.