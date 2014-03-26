FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fonterra eyes China UHT milk plant in 2014/15
March 26, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Fonterra eyes China UHT milk plant in 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Fonterra milk tanker arrives to Fonterra's Te Rapa plant near Hamilton August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday it was planning to start building a UHT milk processing plant in China in the 2014/15 year, as the company expands its offerings of branded milk products in the country’s fast-growing market.

“There’s definitely plans to go into UHT in China, because that’s the way forward,” Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings told Reuters in an interview.

“Those plans you will see announced and coming to the table in the next financial year.”

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
