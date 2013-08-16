FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fonterra suspends two managers ahead of inquiry
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 16, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

NZ's Fonterra suspends two managers ahead of inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Fonterra milk tanker arrives to Fonterra's Te Rapa plant near Hamilton August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra said on Friday it had put two senior managers on leave pending an inquiry into contaminated products.

The company has two inquiries into how whey protein concentrate came to be contaminated with a bacteria that can cause botulism and then sold to customers in March.

“We are moving quickly and establishing key facts about what has happened and, as they emerge, we are taking appropriate action,” said Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings in a statement.

He said placing the two unnamed managers on leave did not pre-empt the findings of the inquiries.

Earlier this week the managing director of the company’s milk products business resigned.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.