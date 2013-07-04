Global food prices fall 1 percent in June: FAO

A vendor holds a cabbage at his stall after heavy rains in the morning at a main market in Colombo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

ROME (Reuters) - Global food prices fell 1 percent in June compared to the previous month due to drops in dairy and sugar costs and slight declines in cereals and edible oils prices, the United Nations’ food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, fell for a second month running to 211.3 points in June, compared to 213.2 points in May.