67 New York City restaurants earn Michelin stars

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michelin handed out a record number of its coveted stars to restaurants in New York City, where reviewers said diverse cuisine, excellent food and service cemented the city’s reputation as a premier culinary destination.

In the ninth edition of its New York restaurant guide, Michelin awarded 67 restaurants stars, one more than the previous edition.

“It shows New York continues to be one of the most exciting and dynamic destinations in the world,” Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guides, said on Tuesday, a day before the launch of its latest guide.

Michelin, founded in France, rates restaurants in 23 countries. Its stars have become an internationally recognized sign of quality dining.

Big Apple diners have a wide array of food to sample. Michelin critics or inspectors tried 61 different cuisines for the latest guide, ranging from popular American and European dishes to more exotic food from Senegal, Ellis said.

Michelin gave out three stars, its highest honor for its “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey” to the same seven restaurants as last year: Daniel; Eleven Madison Park; Jean-Georges; Le Bernardin; Masa and Per Se, as well as Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, which is located outside Manhattan.

The city’s roster of two-star restaurants, which Michelin praises for their “excellent cuisine, worth a detour,” shrank to five from seven in its 2014 edition.

Michelin removed three restaurants from its two-star ranking including The London, owned by British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Jungsik, which is named after its head chef, Jungsik Yim, and has a sister restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, joined Atera, Marea, Momofuku Ko and Soto in the two-star category.

Jungsik, Ellis said, is the first Korean restaurant in the world to earn two Michelin stars.

Michelin awarded 55 restaurants one star, up from 52 in the prior year. One of the notable additions was the Musket Room, which specializes in contemporary New Zealand cuisine, Ellis said.

He compared New York’s dining scene with London‘s.

“All the major nationalities of the world are represented in New York. Certainly London shares that with New York,” he said.

In Michelin’s 2014 guide for London, it handed out three stars to four restaurants, two stars to 21 and one star to 142.