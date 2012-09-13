FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. FAO chief says no need for panic over global food prices
September 13, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 5 years ago

U.N. FAO chief says no need for panic over global food prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The head of the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday there was no need for panic over global food prices and said a U.S. report on Wednesday on the outlook for its corn crop had sent a “very good message”.

“There is no reason for panic,” FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva told a conference in Istanbul.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday cut its forecast for the country’s corn crop by less than 1 percent, indicating the worst drought in U.S. Midwest in 56 years may have done less damage than anticipated.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Birrane

