France's Maison Lameloise eatery tops TripAdvisor list

(Reuters) - The Maison Lameloise in the Burgundy region of France has been chosen as the world’s favorite restaurant by reviewers posting ratings on TripAdvisor, the travel website said on Wednesday.

Colicchio and Sons Main Dining Room in New York City came in second on the “Travelers’ Choice of Fine Dining Restaurants Worldwide” list, while Le Cinq in Paris made number three.

The selections are based on how many reviews the restaurants have received recently, the volume of reviews overall and how many of them gave favorable ratings, Hayley Coleman, a public relations consultant for TripAdvisor, said.

Here are the top 10 rankings worldwide, followed by the top 10 for Europe:

Travelers’ Choice Favorite Fine Dining Restaurants Worldwide:

1. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France

2. Colicchio and Sons Main Dining Room, New York City

3. Le Cinq, Paris, France

4. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

5. Caprice, Hong Kong, China

6. Funky Gourmet, Athens, Greece

7. Le Manoir Aux Quat‘Saisons, Great Milton, United Kingdom

8. Cum Quibus, San Gimignano, Italy

9. Voila Bistrot, Paraty, Brazil

10.Passion by Martin Berasategui at Paradisus Palma Real,

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Travelers’ Choice Favorite Fine Dining Restaurants Europe:

1. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France

2. Le Cinq, Paris, France

3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

4. Funky Gourmet, Athens, Greece

5. Le Manoir Aux Quat‘Saisons, Great Milton, United Kingdom

6. Cum Quibus, San Gimignano, Italy

7. MacNean Restaurant, Blacklion, Ireland

8. Restaurant Regis & Jacques Marcon, Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid,

France

9. Gidleigh Park, Chagford, United Kingdom

10. Martin Berasategui, Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain