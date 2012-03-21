FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supervalu to stop buying "pink slime" beef product
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 21, 2012 / 10:55 PM / in 6 years

Supervalu to stop buying "pink slime" beef product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc, the No. 3 supermarket chain, will stop buying ground beef containing finely textured beef for its traditional retail stores, the company said on Wednesday.

The move came after supermarket company Safeway Inc. said it was halting purchases of the product because of widespread customer concern.

The product has been dubbed “pink slime” by food activists, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

“Effective today, Supervalu has made the decision to no longer purchase fresh ground beef containing finely textured beef for any of our traditional retail stores,” Supervalu said in an emailed statement.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Ian Simpson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.