Factbox: Global hunger by the numbers

ROME (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of hungry people worldwide has declined to 795 million, a decrease of 167 million in the past decade, three U.N. agencies announced on Wednesday.

Despite population growth, fewer people are hungry today than at anytime in the last two decades, including 10 million fewer than last year, according to the “State of Food Insecurity in the World 2015” report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

By the numbers:

- People who don’t have enough food in 2015: 795 million

- People who didn’t have enough food in 2014: 805 million

- Decrease in number of hungry people worldwide since 1990: 216 million

- Number of developing countries that reached the U.N. Millennium Development Goal of reducing hunger by half since 1990: 72

- Number of developing countries that didn‘t: 57

- Number of people in developed countries who don’t have enough food: 15 million

- Number of African countries facing food crises in 1990: 12

- Number of African countries facing food crises in 2015: 24

- Number of hungry people in Asia in 1990: 742 million

- Number of hungry people in Asia in 2015: 512 million

- Percentage of South Americans who are hungry: Less than 5

- Percentage of Sub-Saharan Africans who are hungry: 23.2