Wahlbergs offer sneak peak of Coney Island burger joint

(Reuters) - Celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg are bringing their Wahlburgers burger joint to New York, opening a restaurant on seaside resort Coney Island next month.

Chef Paul and his brothers, the pop and rap singers turned actors Donnie and Mark, launched their first restaurant in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011, the subject of a U.S. TV show.

They have another in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and in Toronto, according to their website. Further franchises are in the works for Orlando, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

The brothers’ Coney Island restaurant will open to the public in July. On Tuesday, the ribbon was cut at the venue at a preview.

Donnie shot the music video for hit “Please Don’t Go Girl” on Coney Island, known for its beaches and amusement parks, in 1988 when he was in the pop band New Kids On the Block. Now officials are trying to revamp the area after Hurricane Sandy flooded homes and businesses in late 2012.

“It’s such an iconic location ... now with the revitalization that’s happening here after Hurricane Sandy, having lost my own home to Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey, I know how important it is to reinvest and to believe in an area that needs it,” Donnie said. “And this area needs it.”

Mark Wahlberg added: “Everywhere we go, people have always asked when is the restaurant going to come to a location near them ... so it’s nice to bring it close to home and allow them to have one in their backyard.”