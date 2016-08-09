FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Foods posts $13.4 million quarterly loss
August 9, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

US Foods posts $13.4 million quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD.N), a distributor of fresh, frozen and dry food, reported a quarterly net loss as it took a refinancing charge related to retirement of debt.

The company, reporting its first quarterly results after going public in May, posted a net loss of $13.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $165 million, or 97 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

US Foods said it took a $42 million pre-tax refinancing charge.

The company had long-term debt of $3.79 billion at the end of the second quarter, after using $1.1 billion of its net IPO proceeds to reduce debt.

Net sales fell 0.6 percent to $5.81 billion. Analysts on average had expected $5.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it expected net sales for full-year 2016 to be flat compared with $23.02 billion it had reported last year, citing a planned exit from its business of supplying to national restaurant chains.

The company's shares closed at $23.65 on Monday, largely unchanged from its IPO offer price of $23.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
