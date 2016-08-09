FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
US Foods posts quarterly net loss
August 9, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

US Foods posts quarterly net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp, a distributor of fresh, frozen and dry food, reported a quarterly net loss as it took a refinancing charge related to retirement of debt.

The company, reporting its first quarterly results after going public in May, posted a net loss of $13.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $165 million, or 97 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

The company said it took a $42 million pre-tax refinancing charge related to the retirement of debt.

Net sales fell 0.6 percent to $5.81 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
