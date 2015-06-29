FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. food distributor Sysco scraps controversial plan to merge with biggest rival
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. food distributor Sysco scraps controversial plan to merge with biggest rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food distribution company, has scrapped a controversial plan to merge with US Foods, its biggest rival, the company announced on Monday.

Cancellation of the deal means that Sysco will be required to pay a $300 million break-up fee to US Foods and another $12.5 million to another company, which had agreed to buy 11 facilities that Sysco hoped to sell in order to satisfy U.S. antitrust regulators.

The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal in February and a U.S. federal judge later ruled in the agency’s favor. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)

