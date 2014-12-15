Minnesota AG: 'questionable' that divestiture in Sysco deal is enough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Minnesota’s attorney general has expressed concern about the merger of food distribution giants Sysco Corp and US Foods, saying it was questionable whether any divestiture could restore competition lost to the transaction.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said in a Dec. 10 letter that her office had heard complaints from Minnesota-based restaurants that the $3.5 billion acquisition would leave them “fewer choices among distributors and potentially resulting in higher prices for consumers.”

The letter was addressed to Federal Trade Commission Chairwomen Edith Ramirez, and also sent to other commissioners. The FTC is probing the deal to ensure it complies with antitrust law.

Asked about the letter, Sysco spokesman Charley Wilson declined detailed comment about the FTC investigation. “We continue to have constructive conversations with the FTC in its review of our proposed merger with US Foods,” he said.

Sysco announced in December 2013 that it would buy US Foods from its private equity owners in a deal that would combine the two largest U.S. food distributors and create a company commanding at least a quarter of the $235 billion North American market.

Minnesota is not a part of a group of about 25 U.S. states, including Florida and Indiana, which are also reviewing the deal because the companies are the only two national food distribution companies. Both companies distribute foods to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools and other institutions.

Sysco, with annual revenue of about $44 billion, is the largest operator in the U.S. food distribution business, with US Foods in the No. 2 spot.

Swanson noted that clout in her letter, saying that schools, universities and hospitals frequently take bids from both Sysco and US Foods in order to “receive the best prices and service when selecting a food distributor.”

Sysco is negotiating with a smaller, regional company, Performance Food Group, in hopes that it can sell Performance sufficient assets that the FTC would be reassured that competition would not be lost.

Performance is owned by Blackstone Group.

Most of these distribution centers are in the western United States, where PFG is weak, and one is in California, according to two sources knowledgeable about the talks.