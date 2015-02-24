FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sysco judge is Obama appointee with slim antitrust experience
February 24, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Sysco judge is Obama appointee with slim antitrust experience

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federal district court judge assigned to hear the U.S. government’s antitrust fight with Sysco Corp over its proposed merger with US Foods Inc is new to the bench, but has a long record of handling high-profile litigation.

Judge Amit Mehta, confirmed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in December, has been assigned to hear the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit meant to block the $3.5-billion Sysco-US Foods deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EqZGPu

