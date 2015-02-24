Sysco judge is Obama appointee with slim antitrust experience

(Reuters) - The federal district court judge assigned to hear the U.S. government’s antitrust fight with Sysco Corp over its proposed merger with US Foods Inc is new to the bench, but has a long record of handling high-profile litigation.

Judge Amit Mehta, confirmed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in December, has been assigned to hear the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit meant to block the $3.5-billion Sysco-US Foods deal.

