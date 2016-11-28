McGregor relinquishes featherweight belt: UFC
UFC's first dual division champion Conor McGregor has relinquished his featherweight title with Jose Aldo replacing the Irishman as the category's undisputed champion, officials said on Saturday.
TORONTO Henry Burris threw three touchdowns, including one in overtime, and ran in two others as the Ottawa Redblacks stunned the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 to win the 104th Grey Cup in one of the biggest upsets in Canadian Football League history on Sunday.
Burris, 41, was named Most Valuable Player after completing 35 of 46 passes, none bigger than the 11-yard strike to Ernest Jackson in overtime that gave Ottawa their first Grey Cup in 40 years, back when the team were known as the Rough Riders.
Burris, who also had touchdown passes to Brad Sinopoli and Patrick Lavoie and threw for a total of 461 yards, became the oldest quarterback to lead his team to a Grey Cup.
The Redblacks' victory over the heavily favored Stampeders also erased the disappointment of losing to the Edmonton Eskimos in last year's Grey Cup.
ABU DHABI The podium celebration was muted, and the smile looked forced, but Lewis Hamilton said he still felt great after winning a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that handed his title to Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.
(The Sports Xchange) - Despite picking up a 10th straight win Thursday against the Washington Redskins, the Dallas Cowboys did not force a turnover for the third straight game.