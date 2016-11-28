Nov 27, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris (1) throws a pass during the second quarter in the 104th Grey Cup game against the Calgary Stampeders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris throws a pass against the Calgary Stampeders during the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris prepares to throw a pass against the Calgary Stampeders during the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ottawa Redblacks players react after a touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders by their quarterback Henry Burris during the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nov 27, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris (1) throws a ball during the first quarter in the 104th Grey Cup game against the Calgary Stampeders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris, Grey Cup MVP, celebrates after they defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris holds up the Grey Cup MVP award after the Redblacks defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris holds up the Grey Cup after the Redblacks defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Henry Burris threw three touchdowns, including one in overtime, and ran in two others as the Ottawa Redblacks stunned the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 to win the 104th Grey Cup in one of the biggest upsets in Canadian Football League history on Sunday.

Burris, 41, was named Most Valuable Player after completing 35 of 46 passes, none bigger than the 11-yard strike to Ernest Jackson in overtime that gave Ottawa their first Grey Cup in 40 years, back when the team were known as the Rough Riders.

Burris, who also had touchdown passes to Brad Sinopoli and Patrick Lavoie and threw for a total of 461 yards, became the oldest quarterback to lead his team to a Grey Cup.

The Redblacks' victory over the heavily favored Stampeders also erased the disappointment of losing to the Edmonton Eskimos in last year's Grey Cup.

