American football: Holyfield, son of boxing great, arrested

(The Sports Xchange) - Georgia sophomore running back Elijah Holyfield was arrested Monday on multiple misdemeanor drug charges.

Campus police arrested Holyfield with less than one ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Per the University of Georgia code of conduct, a one-game suspension is mandated for athletes following any marijuana-related arrest.

The 20-year-old is the son of former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield is competing for playing time with sophomore Brian Herrien, who also received reps as a slot receiver during spring drills. Holyfield rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown in the spring game, and coach Kirby Smart said the light had come on, hinting at a short-yardage role.

"It seems he is running faster, more powerful, more comfortable," Smart said. "He's just a bowling ball, man. He's really physical, especially in the red area."

Holyfield was a four-star recruit and played in five games as a freshman.