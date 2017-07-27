Ravens' Flacco may miss up to six weeks with back issue

Jan 1, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to miss between three and six weeks of action due to a disc issue in his back, the NFL said on its website on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who is set to enter his 10th season, played in all 16 games in eight of his nine seasons, only missing time in 2015 with a knee injury.

Last season, Flacco threw for 4,317 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as the Ravens missed the postseason for the third time in four years.

Veteran backup Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan are the only other quarterbacks on the Ravens roster heading into camp ahead of the new season.