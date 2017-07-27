FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
Ravens' Flacco may miss up to six weeks with back issue
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 27, 2017 / 5:42 AM / in 3 hours

Ravens' Flacco may miss up to six weeks with back issue

1 Min Read

Jan 1, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to miss between three and six weeks of action due to a disc issue in his back, the NFL said on its website on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who is set to enter his 10th season, played in all 16 games in eight of his nine seasons, only missing time in 2015 with a knee injury.

Last season, Flacco threw for 4,317 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as the Ravens missed the postseason for the third time in four years.

Veteran backup Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan are the only other quarterbacks on the Ravens roster heading into camp ahead of the new season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.