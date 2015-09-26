Motion filed to expedite briefing schedule on Brady appeal

Sep 20, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass tp tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second against the Buffalo Bills half at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Patriots beat the Bills 40-32. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The NFL has filed a motion to speed up the appeal hearing on the overturned suspension of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

According to NFL.com, the league filed a motion on Friday to present opening briefs in late October and the NFL Players Association reportedly has agreed with the motion.

The NFL said it would like a prompt resolution in the matter well before the 2016 regular season begins. No date has been set for the appeal hearing.

The NFL has presented the court with a plan to have opening briefs due by Oct. 26, followed by the NFLPA’s response by Dec. 7 and the NFL’s response by Dec. 21. Oral arguments then could begin in January.

The NFL suspended Brady for four games in May after a league investigation deemed the quarterback was aware team staff deflated footballs prior to the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts in January.

Brady appealed his suspension, but it was upheld by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on July 28. Brady and the NFLPA then continued to challenge the suspension by taking the case to federal court.

On Sept. 3, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman overturned the four-game suspension, allowing Brady to begin the 2015 season on time. Berman’s decision prompted the league to file an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals immediately after the decision.

Brady and his Patriots have begun the season 2-0.