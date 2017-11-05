FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL: Browns lineman Thomas in for bumper pay rise - report
November 5, 2017 / 2:12 AM / in 2 hours

NFL: Browns lineman Thomas in for bumper pay rise - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns are making Joe Thomas the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL for 2018 with a restructured contract, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported on Saturday.

Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas is expected to be paid $13.5 million in base salary and bonuses, a raise of $3 million for the 10-time Pro Bowl tackle.

The 32-year-old is currently on the mend after sustaining a triceps injury during the third quarter of a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 22, which ended his streak of consecutive snaps to begin his career at 10,363.

He was placed on injured reserve.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles

