Chicago Bears linebacker Freeman suspended 10 games for doping
October 30, 2017 / 9:13 PM / in an hour

Chicago Bears linebacker Freeman suspended 10 games for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - The NFL on Monday suspended Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman 10 games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) reacts after making a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Soldier Field, Sep 19, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

This is the second time the league has suspended Freeman. He missed four games in 2016 for the same violation.

Freeman, in his sixth season from Mary Hardin-Baylor, will begin serving his suspension immediately and will not be paid. He currently is on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral and concussion.

He will miss eight games this season and two games in 2018.

Freeman responded on Twitter, saying, “I hate to say I‘m sorry again but I am sorry. ... I don’t know my future but a big thanks to the Bears and the NFL, if I would have used their programs and services earlier than I did I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Freeman signed a three-year deal with Chicago during the 2016 offseason.

Editing by Steve Keating in Toronto.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
