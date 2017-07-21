NFL: Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones suspended one game

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Jones, 33, was arrested Jan. 3 on a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance and misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business as a result of an altercation with a security guard at a Cincinnati hotel.

The Cincinnati prosecutor dropped the felony charge and in May and Jones entered a plea of guilty to obstruction of official business stemming from the incident. The state court imposed a sentence of time served (two days' confinement) and court fees.

The NFL explained in a letter to Jones that it considered the "extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process.

"As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL.

"While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct."

Jones will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, Sept. 11, the day after the Bengals' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

Jones may appeal this decision within three days.