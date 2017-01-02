Black Monday brings golden opportunities

Jul 30, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; As offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - National Football League owners were sifting through head coaching resumes on Monday with six teams looking to fill vacancies.

The Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos all had help wanted ads out after disappointing campaigns that saw all six miss the postseason.

The day following the end of the regular season, known as Black Monday, was strangely quiet this year with most teams having already decided on change.

Just hours after season-ending defeats on Sunday the Chargers announced Mike McCoy would not be back, while the 49ers terminated Chip Kelly.

The Rams' Jeff Fisher was let go following an embarrassing Week 14 blowout loss to Atlanta, and the Jaguars sacked Gus Bradley after a Week 15 loss. Buffalo's Rex Ryan found himself on the unemployment line a week later.

Only Denver's Gary Kubiak made it official on Monday when he stepped down as the Broncos' head coach citing health concerns.

Many teams are focusing their search for a new head coach on New England (14-2) where Patriots' defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seem to be at the top of the wish lists.

File photo: Nov 8, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) talks with head coach Tom Coughlin prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers, along with the Rams, are believed to be targeting Patricia, whose top-ranked defense conceded a league low 15.6 points a game this season.

Los Angeles, Jacksonville and San Francisco are also believed to be interested in McDaniels according to a report in the Boston Globe.

McDaniels has an attractive resume that includes head coaching experience with the Broncos and eight seasons with New England, where he has worked with quarterback Tom Brady to build the Patriots' high-powered offense.

If teams want to talk to Patricia and McDaniels they will have to do so during their bye this week or wait until the Patriots' playoff run is finished.

"Great coaches get opportunities and he's fortunate to be in a position where he should get them because he's earned it," Brady said about McDaniels on Monday on his WEEI radio show in Boston.

"I would hate to lose him, but I think it's always aspirational for a coach because it's great to lead a team, lead an organization."

The hapless Jaguars determined to end years of subpar results have cast a wide net.

They have already interviewed former Giants' Super Bowl winning coach Tom Coughlin and along with McDaniels are believed to be looking at Falcons' offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Tampa Bay' defensive coordinator Mike Smith.