Cowboys' Elliott withdraws appeal, will serve ban

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has withdrawn his appeal of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, his agents announced in a statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 5, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott sat out the first game of his suspension in Sunday’s 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 22-year-old will be eligible to return to the Cowboys (5-4) on Christmas Eve against the Seattle Seahawks.

Elliott’s agents, Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano, released the following statement on Wednesday:

”In consultation with the NFLPA and his lawyers, and after careful deliberation and review of the recent Second Circuit decisions, Mr. Elliott has decided to forgo any further appeals and will serve the remaining suspension.

”This decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape. Mr. Elliott’s desire for closure in this matter is in his best interests, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends. This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by him and his team resulted in the disclosure of many hidden truths regarding this matter, as well public exposure of the NFL’s mismanagement of its disciplinary process.

“Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back even stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no further comment.”

Elliott had his most recent legal motion denied by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York last Thursday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott for six games on Aug. 11 after a 13-month investigation concluded he was in violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy for an incident in the summer of 2016.

Elliott, who was not arrested or charged in the case, maintains his innocence after being accused of assaulting former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in Columbus, Ohio.