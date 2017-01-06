Cowboys' Gregory banned one year for substance abuse

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys, 27-13. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended without pay for at least one year for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy for the third time.

The NFL announced the suspension on Thursday. The punishment begins immediately and prevents Gregory from playing for Dallas in the playoffs.

All three of Gregory's suspensions have come in the past year. He served a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season and then served a 10-game suspension for his second offense.

Gregory also failed a drug test for marijuana at the NFL combine in 2015.

Gregory, a second-round pick, played in Weeks 16 and 17 of this season and recorded his first career sack.