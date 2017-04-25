Order of selections for first round of NFL Draft

(Reuters) - Following is the order of selections for the first round of the National Football League Draft to be held in Philadelphia on Thursday:

1 Cleveland Browns

2 San Francisco 49ers

3 Chicago Bears

4 Jacksonville Jaguars

5 Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams

6 New York Jets

7 Los Angeles Chargers

8 Carolina Panthers

9 Cincinnati Bengals

10 Buffalo Bills

11 New Orleans Saints

12 Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles

13 Arizona Cardinals

14 Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings

15 Indianapolis Colts

16 Baltimore Ravens

17 Washington Redskins

18 Tennessee Titans

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20 Denver Broncos

21 Detroit Lions

22 Miami Dolphins

23 New York Giants

24 Oakland Raiders

25 Houston Texans

26 Seattle Seahawks

27 Kansas City Chiefs

28 Dallas Cowboys

29 Green Bay Packers

30 Pittsburgh Steelers

31 Atlanta Falcons

32 New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots