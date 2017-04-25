Order of selections for first round of NFL Draft

(Reuters) - Following is the order of selections for the first round of the National Football League Draft to be held in Philadelphia on Thursday:
1 Cleveland Browns
2 San Francisco 49ers
3 Chicago Bears
4 Jacksonville Jaguars
5 Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams
6 New York Jets
7 Los Angeles Chargers
8 Carolina Panthers
9 Cincinnati Bengals
10 Buffalo Bills
11 New Orleans Saints
12 Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles
13 Arizona Cardinals
14 Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings
15 Indianapolis Colts
16 Baltimore Ravens
17 Washington Redskins
18 Tennessee Titans
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 Denver Broncos
21 Detroit Lions
22 Miami Dolphins
23 New York Giants
24 Oakland Raiders
25 Houston Texans
26 Seattle Seahawks
27 Kansas City Chiefs
28 Dallas Cowboys
29 Green Bay Packers
30 Pittsburgh Steelers
31 Atlanta Falcons
32 New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots
