Nov 22, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers former running back LaDainian Tomlinson gestures as he talks to the fans before his number 21 is retired and included into the Charters Ring of Honor during halftime against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones Sr., owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, talks after cutting the ribbon celebrating the public opening of the One World Observatory in the Manhattan borough of New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and longtime Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley were selected to the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Jason Taylor, Kurt Warner and Morten Andersen.

Notably absent from the class are former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and wide receiver Terrell Owens, who called the process "flawed" on Saturday after learning the selection committee did not vote the mercurial receiver into the Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility.

Tagliabue was commissioner from 1989 to 2006 and has been a regular finalist. There was again broad and intense support for Tagliabue in 2017. He was one of three nominees by the seniors committee, which also added Jones and Easley to the class.

Davis played only 78 games in seven seasons with the Denver Broncos before his career was derailed by injuries. He rushed for 2,008 yards with 21 touchdowns in 1998 and won back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Easley was a nominee of the Hall's veterans’ committee for players whose careers ended at least 25 years ago. The only knock on Easley was a short career (seven years), but he was a five-time Pro Bowl player and defensive player of the year in 1984.

Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and became the first owner whose team went to the Super Bowl four times in his first seven years with the franchise.

He is widely involved in NFL ownership committees, including marketing, sponsorship, television, stadium management, labor negotiations and television.

Warner, one of only three quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl for two different franchises, was a finalist for the third time.

Warner played in three Super Bowls -- two with the St. Louis Rams and another with the Arizona Cardinals -- and has the three highest passing yardage totals in the game's history.

Tomlinson, the league's No. 5 all-time rusher, made the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. The fifth overall pick in 2001 spent nine seasons with the Chargers and played two years with the New York Jets, rushing for 13,684 yards and compiling 162 total touchdowns.

Tomlinson had a 100-catch season, a rarity for running backs, and was a four-time All-Pro.

Taylor, a three-time All-Pro who played primarily with the Miami Dolphins, is seventh on the NFL's quarterback sacks list with 139.5.

Only Julius Peppers, who is fifth with 143.5 sacks, and DeMarcus Ware -- both of whom played in the NFL last season -- are not in the NFL among the 10 players with the most sacks.

Andersen was a semifinalist for the fifth time. He entered the NFL in 1982 and retired in 2004 after 25 seasons. He set the record for career points (2,544), field goals (565) and games played (382).

