Stafford, Lions beat Packers 30-17

(The Sports Xchange) - The Detroit Lions found the perfect remedy for a three-game losing streak. The Green Bay Packers.

Matthew Stafford threw his 200th career touchdown pass as the Lions beat the punchless Packers 30-17 on Monday.

Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Golden Tate had seven catches for 113 yards and Marvin Jones had seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

A bye week did nothing to help the Packers. With Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve and Brett Hundley at quarterback, they have lost three in a row.

Before Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, the Packers were averaging 27 points per game. In the three games with Hundley, they have scored 10, 17 and 17 points in losses to the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Lions.

Detroit (4-4) put the game away on a drive spanning the third and fourth quarters. Stafford’s 25-yard completion to Jones on third-and-10 was the key play, making the Lions six of nine on third down.

On first-and-goal at the 1, Packers linebacker Blake Martinez stripped the ball from running back Ameer Abdullah, but right tackle Ricky Wagner recovered. The Packers kept the Lions out of the end zone on second and third down, too, before Matt Prater’s 19-yard field goal made it 20-3.

Still, the 17-point lead was too much for the Packers (4-4).

Hundley did not surpass 100 passing yards until a 46-yard catch and run by Randall Cobb about four minutes into the fourth quarter. Hundley’s one-yard sneak pulled Green Bay within 20-10 with 9:52 remaining.

Detroit immediately answered with a perfectly timed screen to running back Theo Riddick against a Packers blitz, turning into a gain of 63 yards. One play later, Stafford threw his second touchdown pass of the night to Jones to make it 27-10.

At that point, the 77,575 fans in attendance fled for the exits.