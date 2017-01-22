FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Packers late into Atlanta after being fogged in at home
#Sports News
January 22, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 7 months ago

Packers late into Atlanta after being fogged in at home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Making it to Atlanta for the NFC Championship Game turned into a tough task for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers' charter flight was unable to land in Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport in Wisconsin on Saturday due to heavy fog.

After a wait of approximately two hours, the plane was diverted to General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

The Packers then boarded a bus and headed 125 miles south to Milwaukee to catch the plane and depart for Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

The charter flight was scheduled to depart Green Bay at 2 p.m. U.S. Central time (2000 GMT). The delay plus the ground transportation time leaves the team arriving in Atlanta about four hours later than scheduled.

The fog advisory at the Green Bay airport runs through Sunday morning. No planes landed at the airport on Saturday due to the poor visibility.

Editing by Andrew Both

