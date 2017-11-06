Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games

(The Sports Xchange) - Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes, Jay Ajayi rushed for a 46-yard score and the Philadelphia Eagles won their seventh consecutive game by routing the Denver Broncos 51-23.

The Eagles improved to 8-1, the best mark in the National Football League.

Wentz became the youngest player to throw at least 23 touchdown passes through nine games since Dan Marino had 27 in 1984.

The reeling Broncos fell to 3-5 and 0-4 on the road.

Denver started Brock Osweiler but the change provided little momentum as Osweiler struggled and finished 18 of 37 for 207 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Saints 30, Buccaneers 10

Rookie running back Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns and accounted for 152 yards and a rejuvenated New Orleans defense held Tampa Bay out of the end zone for 53 minutes in their sixth consecutive victory.

The Saints (6-2) knocked Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston out of the game late in the first half.

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston but he could not generate any offense as Tampa Bay (2-6) lost its fifth consecutive game.

Tensions ran high in the third quarter when Winston, out of the game, pushed Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. When Lattimore turned around, Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans slammed him, sparking a brief brawl. Evans was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Cowboys 28, Chiefs 17

Dallas turned to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receivers Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley to defeat Kansas City.

Prescott completed 21 of 33 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, with Williams collecting nine catches for 141 yards and Beasley making two touchdown catches.

Any chance for a comeback by the Chiefs (6-3) ended when Dallas safety Jeff Heath intercepted Alex Smith.

Ezekiel Elliott led the Cowboys (5-3) in rushing with 93 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown.

Panthers 20, Falcons 17

Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton scored on short touchdown runs as the Panthers (6-3) wiped out an early 10-0 hole to Atlanta (4-4) to win for the second week.

Newton completed 13 of 24 passes for 137 yards. He was the game’s leading rusher with 86 yards on nine carries.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was 24 of 38 for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Titans 23, Ravens 20

Taking advantage of two short fields and a clutch drive, Tennessee (5-3) edged Baltimore (4-5) to remain tied with Jacksonville for first place in the AFC South.

The Titans managed just one first down in its first four possessions of the second half. But their defense carried the load after intermission, allowing just a three-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Javorius Allen with 8:56 left.

Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 218 yards and a pair of scores with an interception.

Jaguars 23, Bengals 7

Jacksonville (5-3) utilized a quality defensive effort and an efficient outing from quarterback Blake Bortles for their first win at home as they defeated Cincinnati.

Cornerback Jaydon Mickens returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter to ensure the win.

Jacksonville’s defense held the Bengals (3-5) to 148 yards and Bortles completed 24 of 38 passes for 259 yards with a touchdown.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green were both ejected in the final seconds of the first half.

Ramsey shoved Green and the seventh-year veteran grabbed Ramsey by the neck and slammed him to the ground. Green then delivered several punches and benches cleared.

Rams 51, Giants 17

Quarterback Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half as Los Angeles (6-2) steamrolled New York (1-7).

The 51 points represented the most the Giants have given up in a home game since Sept. 19, 1999, when Washington scored 50.

The Rams scored on five of their first six possessions in the first half, with two of their scoring drives set up by turnovers.

Goff was 14 of 22 passing for 311 yards.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning became the seventh player in NFL history to pass for 50,000 yards.

Redskins 17, Seahawks 14

Rob Kelley scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left to cap a 70-yard drive and give Washington (4-4) the victory at Seattle (5-3)

Russell Wilson had hit Doug Baldwin with a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Seattle up 14-10 with 1:34 remaining.

Colts 20, Texans 14

Jacoby Brissett and T.Y. Hilton connected on a pair of long scoring strikes and Indianapolis snapped a three-game losing skid.

The Colts (3-6) held on late, with linebacker Jabaal Sheard recording a sack and forcing fumble on Texans quarterback Tom Savage on the final play from the Colts 7-yard line with seven seconds left.

Houston, playing without injured Deshaun Watson, dropped to 3-5.

Cardinals 20, 49ers 10

Adrian Peterson rushed for 159 yards on a career-high 37 carries to lead Arizona past winless San Francisco.

Drew Stanton passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season for Arizona (4-4).

The 49ers dropped to 0-9.