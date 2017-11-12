Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games

(The Sports Xchange) - Mark Ingram II rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns to power the New Orleans Saints to a 47-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Rookie Alvin Kamara ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, rookie Trey Edmunds had a 41-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and quarterback Drew Brees even ran in for a score as the Saints racked up 298 rushing yards in winning their seventh straight game.

The Saints (7-2) set a team record with six rushing touchdowns and had their third-highest rushing total in franchise history.

It was the first time Buffalo (5-4) allowed six rushing touchdowns as it suffered the worst home loss since a 56-10 defeat against the New England Patriots on Nov. 18, 2007.

Ingram’s three rushing touchdowns were a career high. He scored on a one-yard run on the Saints’ first series, a three-yard run in the second quarter and a three-yard run in the third quarter.

Vikings 38, Redskins 30

Case Keenum threw a career-high four touchdown passes, Adam Thielen had 166 receiving yards and Minnesota defeated Washington for its fifth straight win.

Minnesota, 7-2 and atop the NFC North, scored three touchdowns in a 4:27 span of the second and third quarters to open an 18-point lead and held on.

Keenum finished 21 of 29 for 304 yards with two second-half interceptions. Thielen had eight catches, one for a score, as Keenum touchdown passes went to four different players.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for one touchdown and ran for two more. He was 26 of 45 for 327 yards and one interception for Washington (4-5).

Jaguars 20, Chargers 17 (overtime)

Jacksonville stunned Los Angeles with a former Chargers player.

Josh Lambo connected on a 34-yard field goal with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score 17-17. He then ended Los Angeles’ chances at a fourth victory in five games by hitting a 30-yard field goal in overtime.

The Jaguars (6-3) remain tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South. Los Angeles fell to 3-6.

Steelers 20, Colts 17

Chris Boswell’s 33-yard field goal as time expired rallied Pittsburgh past Indianapolis.

Ben Roethlisberger’s 32-yard pass to Antonio Brown to the Colts’ 18-yard line with 35 seconds left set up Boswell’s winning kick after he had missed a 37-yarder with 6:17 remaining that hit the right upright.

Pittsburgh (7-2) rallied from a 17-3 third-quarter deficit as Indianapolis fell to 3-7.

Titans 24, Bengals 20

DeMarco Murray stretched the ball just across the goal line on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota with 36 seconds left as Tennessee edged Cincinnati.

The touchdown was Murray’s third score of the day as Tennessee (6-3) won its fourth straight game.

Mariota finished 25 of 44 for 264 yards with an interception

Cincinnati (3-6) grabbed a 20-17 lead with 5:03 left when Andy Dalton hit A.J. Green with a short pass over the middle that Green turned into a 70-yard touchdown.

Packers 23, Bears 16

Quarterback Brett Hundley passed for 212 yards and one touchdown, linebacker Nick Perry registered three sacks and Green Bay held on to defeat Chicago.

Green Bay (5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time since quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. The Packers have won 14 of their past 16 games against Chicago.

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 21 of 35 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown for the Bears.

Chicago (3-6) lost its second consecutive game and fell to 2-3 at home.

Buccaneers 15, Jets 10

Tampa Bay got three field goals from Patrick Murray and a touchdown reception from running back Charles Sims to break a five-game losing streak.

The Bucs (3-6) never trailed despite playing without injured quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Jets (4-6) reached Tampa Bay territory on only three of their 12 drives, were limited to 276 yards as Tampa Bay had six sacks.

Lions 38, Browns 24

Matthew Stafford threw three second-half touchdown passes and Detroit rallied to down winless Cleveland.

Stafford completed 17 of 26 passes for 249 yards. Ameer Abdullah had 52 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown for the Lions (5-4). Golden Tate caught six passes for 97 yards and a score, while cornerback Nevin Lawson returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown.

Cleveland (0-9) rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for 232 yards and a touchdown and also carried seven times for 57 yards. He missed two second-half possessions after suffering a rib injury.