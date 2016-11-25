Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) on the sideline in the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) catches a ball and is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen (28) in the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calls his players over during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26), wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) eat a turkey leg after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano looks to the video board in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) runs the ball in the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL officials huddle together during a stop in play in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin (30) defends in the first half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Erik Swoope (86) runs the ball after a catch in the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin (33) runs the ball while Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen (28) dives after him in the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin (33) runs the ball while Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) defends in the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Ben Roethlisberger passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns - each to Antonio Brown - and the Pittsburgh Steelers recorded a 28-7 victory Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, whose starting quarterback Andrew Luck was out with a concussion.

Roethlisberger completed 14 of 20 passes, and Le'Veon Bell rushed 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers (6-5) won for the second time in five days on the road after winning Sunday at Cleveland.

Starting in place of Luck, who suffered a concussion late in Sunday's victory against Tennessee, Scott Tolzien completed 22 of 36 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, but he was intercepted in the fourth quarter by free safety Mike Mitchell and cornerback William Gay during the final 7:51, the first setting up a 22-yard TD pass to Brown that extended the lead to 28-7.

Another key was Pittsburgh twice stopping the Colts on fourth and goal from the 1. Each time, a Tolzien pass fell incomplete. The second was the final play of a 19-play, 89-yard drive.

Roethlisberger completed 9 of 13 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and Bell rushed 12 times for 73 yards and a score, helping the Steelers take a 21-7 lead through two quarters.

Pittsburgh scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives.

Bell's 5-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 52-yard drive the first time the Steelers had the ball, and the Steelers led 7-0 with 9:10 left in the first quarter.

Roethlisberger made it 14-0 with 1:06 to go in the opening quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown, capping a seven-play, 58-yard drive.

With the help of a 35-yard pass on a fake punt by Pat McAfee, the Colts pulled to within 14-7 with 13:02 left in the second quarter on Tolzien's 5-yard touchdown pass to Donte Moncrief.

Pittsburgh countered with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Brown with 9:00 to go in the half, increasing the lead to 21-7.

Indianapolis had a chance to pull to within one score with 1:08 remaining in the half, but Tolzien misfired on a fourth-down pass from the Pittsburgh 1. Tolzien was 8 of 15 for 84 yards and two sacks in the first half.